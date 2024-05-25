Turkish president, former Senegalese leader discuss bilateral ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and former Senegalese President Macky Sall discussed on Saturday bilateral relations and regional issues in a phone call, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

Erdoğan voiced his hope that results of the March elections held in West African country would be auspicious. The vote was won by Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who took oath as president early last month.

The Turkish leader expressed his belief that the relationship between two nations would continue to develop in the new term.

Erdoğan also congratulated Sall on the occasion of Africa Day, which marks the 61st anniversary of the foundation of the African Union.