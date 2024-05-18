TÜRKIYES FOREIGN MINISTER TO VISIT PAKISTAN FOR TALKS ON REGIONAL, INTERNATIONAL ISSUES

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay a two-day visit to Pakistan on Sunday to discuss bilateral relations and international developments.

"During the meetings, bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments will be discussed," the country's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Türkiye and Pakistan have maintained close relations based on friendship and brotherhood since Pakistan's independence in 1947.

The relations between the two countries have been institutionalized with the establishment of the High-Level Cooperation Council in 2009, which was later upgraded to the level of High- Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), the foreign ministry said on its website.













