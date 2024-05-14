Serbian ambassador returning to Ukraine soon: President

Serbia's ambassador to Ukraine will return to his post in the capital Kyiv shortly, President Aleksandar Vucic said Monday.

Vucic's remarks came after a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in the Serbian capital Belgrade.

''Very good and correct conversation...We have considered and agreed on the improvement of bilateral relations, with a special desire to organize an economic forum between businessmen of the two countries soon. Also, the ambassador of Serbia will in a short period return to his duty in Kyiv,'' said Vucic on Instagram.

Kuleba arrived in Belgrade together with Ukraine's first lady Olena Volodymyrivna Zelenska.

Vucic said Serbia is ready to provide help for those who need it most and wished peace to return as soon as possible to every home in Ukraine.

Kuleba said on X that he met with his Serbian counterpart Marko Djuric and Prime Minister Milos Vucevic.

''We discussed ways to expand bilateral trade and return it to pre-war levels. In this context, we agreed to hold the first meeting of the Intergovernmental Ukrainian-Serbian Commission for Trade, Economics, Science and Technology Cooperation since 2013,'' said Kuleba.

The visit was the first by a high-ranking Ukrainian official to Serbia since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Serbia supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine but refuses to join Western sanctions against Russia.













