Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg will pay a two-day visit to Türkiye, starting Monday.

"During the talks between (Turkish Foreign) Minister (Hakan) Fidan and Minister Schallenberg, bilateral relations as well as Türkiye-EU relations and regional and global developments will be discussed," a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

Fidan and Schallenberg last met on Jan. 23 at the Turkish House in New York.