Turkish FM Hakan Fidan meets with Gambian President Barrow

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was received by Gambian President Adama Barrow on Saturday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Fidan met with Barrow in the Gambian capital Banjul, where he traveled to attend this weekend's summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Additionally, Fidan held meetings with representatives of Turkish companies operating in the West African country.

Gambia on Saturday and Sunday is hosting the OIC's 15th summit of heads of state and government in Banjul.

The summit aims to end Israel's attacks on Gaza and decide on concrete steps towards a permanent solution.