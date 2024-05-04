TURKISH DEPUTY FOREIGN MINISTER, CHINAS SPECIAL EURASIA ENVOY TALK EFFORTS TO END UKRAINE WAR

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar discussed efforts to end the war in Ukraine with China's special representative for Eurasian affairs on Saturday.

Akcapar and Li Hui discussed "international efforts to end the war in Ukraine with a just and lasting peace," Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said on X, without providing further details.

Russia's war on Ukraine, which broke out in February 2022, has claimed the lives of at least 10,500 civilians and injured more than 20,000 others, according to UN figures.













