Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday received Sameh Shoukry, Egypt's foreign miinister, who is paying an official visit to Türkiye.

No further details of the closed-door meeting at the Dolmabahce Office in Istanbul were provided.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Shoukry met and held talks and later held a joint news conference.