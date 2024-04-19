Turkish, Romanian presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis spoke over phoneto discuss bilateral relations as well as global and regional issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement on Friday.

Erdoğan said it is necessary to enhance high-level dialogue between the two countries, suggesting that the establishment of a bilateral High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council mechanism would be beneficial for this purpose.

The candidacy of Iohannis for the NATO secretary general's position was also discussed during the meeting.

"A secretary general, who will serve the security and interests of NATO countries in the face of global and regional challenges, especially terrorism, strengthen the unity of the alliance, preserve and enrich the spirit of solidarity, and prioritize NATO's primary role in defense and security-related consultations, should be elected," Erdoğan stressed.













