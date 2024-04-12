China, North Korea hold highest-level meeting in 5 years

The Chinese and North Korean officials held a meeting, the highest-level interaction in the last five years, to boost political, economic, and social cooperation, local media reported on Friday.

Visiting Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress, met with Choe Ryong-hae, chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Congress of North Korea, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

According to the report, it was the highest-level meeting between the two countries in the last five years.

The duo discussed ways to increase political, economic, and social cooperation during the meeting.

Zhao arrived in North Korea on Thursday as part of a three-day visit.







