Diplomacy traffic on Eid al-Fitr | Erdoğan, Raisi discuss bilateral ties and regional issues over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone conversation with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

According to a statement from the Presidential Communications Directorate, Erdoğan and Raisi discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Iran, as well as regional and global issues during their conversation.

Erdoğan and Raisi also exchanged greetings for Eid al-Fitr during the call.

In a separate phone call, Erdoğan and Gurbanguli Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan's national leader and People's Council chair, also exchanged holiday greetings.

During the call, Erdoğan expressed his satisfaction with Turkmenistan's growing interest in the Organization of Turkic States, said the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan also spoke with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu about bilateral relations while exchanging holiday greetings.

Erdoğan emphasized that Türkiye is watching developments in the Sahel region very closely and reaffirmed its commitment to sharing its defense industry experience, capabilities, and opportunities with Nigeria.

Speaking with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Erdoğan expressed his condolences over a major flood disaster in Kazakhstan, saying that Türkiye is ready to provide assistance.

The two leaders also exchanged greetings for the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

Finally, in another phone call, Erdoğan and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune discussed bilateral relations and regional and global issues.

Erdoğan said that Türkiye is ready to increase its joint efforts with Algeria for a permanent cease-fire between Israel and Palestine, the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and a fair solution on the basis of two states.





