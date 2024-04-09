 Contact Us
News Diplomacy Turkish President Erdoğan, Omani sultan Haitham bin Tariq discuss bilateral ties, Israeli attacks on Gaza

Turkish President Erdoğan, Omani sultan Haitham bin Tariq discuss bilateral ties, Israeli attacks on Gaza

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a phone conversation with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq. Their discussion covered various topics, including bilateral relations and the recent attacks by Israel on Gaza.

Anadolu Agency DIPLOMACY
Published April 09,2024
Subscribe
TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN, OMANI SULTAN HAITHAM BIN TARIQ DISCUSS BILATERAL TIES, ISRAELI ATTACKS ON GAZA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday spoke over the phone with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and discussed bilateral relations as well as Israel's attacks on Gaza.

During the call, Erdoğan stated that "efforts to stop Israel's attacks on Palestinian territory and to dispatch urgent humanitarian aid to the region at the desired level should increasingly continue and that it is essential for the Islamic world to take steps in unity regarding this issue."

The two leaders also exchanged Eid al-Fitr greetings.

Eid al-Fitr holiday marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.