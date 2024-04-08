32 more Palestinians killed in Gaza, death toll passes 33,200

At least 32 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, pushing up the death toll since last October to 33,207, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Monday.

A ministry statement said that at least 75,933 other people have been injured in the deadly offensive.

''Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,'' it added.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, which killed nearly 1,200 people.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.



