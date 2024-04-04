EU’s Borrell, Iran’s foreign minister discuss Israeli attack on Iranian consulate in Damascus

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian discussed Israel's attack this week on Iran's consulate in Syria's capital in a phone call Wednesday.

"I spoke with Iranian FM Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, reiterating our condemnation for the attack on an Iranian diplomatic facility in Damascus which resulted in several casualties," Borrell said on X.

Drawing attention to the inviolability of diplomatic premises and personnel according to international law and treaties, he added that "we need to avoid further escalation."

The Israeli strike killed seven people, including two generals from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) -- Brig. Gen. Mohammad Reza Zahedi, who led the elite Quds Force in Lebanon and Syria until 2016, and Gen. Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, a deputy commander in the Quds Force.











