Turkish foreign minister meets British counterpart in Brussels

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed on Wednesday various issues including conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine with his British counterpart David Cameron, diplomatic sources said.

Fidan met Cameron on the sidelines of NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.

According to the sources, both ministers discussed recent developments in Gaza, including ways for humanitarian aid delivery to the besieged enclave where Israel has continued its onslaught for nearly six months now.

Fidan conveyed Türkiye's views on the importance of recognizing the state of Palestine, and also discussed the current situation regarding the war in Ukraine and bilateral cooperation in the defense industry, the sources said.







