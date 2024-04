Israel says new Gaza truce proposal drafted in Cairo talks

Israeli negotiators will return from talks in Cairo on Tuesday after a new proposal for a Gaza truce and hostage release was drafted, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

"As part of the talks, with the helpful mediation of Egypt, the mediators formulated an up-to-date proposal to be addressed by Hamas," his office said.

It added that Israel expects the mediators to push Hamas harder in order to reach a deal.