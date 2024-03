US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken landed in Tel Aviv Friday ahead of Gaza war talks, expected to be tense, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to an AFP journalist.

Blinken arrived from Cairo for the last stop of his latst Middle East tour and is expected to speak to the Israeli government on humanitarian aid distribution in the Palestinian territory and to urge Israel not to launch a ground operation in Rafah, where around 1.5 million people are sheltering.