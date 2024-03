Russia tells U.S. ambassador it will expel diplomats who meddle in its internal affairs

The Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday it had summoned the U.S. ambassador in Moscow and warned her against "attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the Russian Federation."

Ahead of a March 15-17 presidential election, it said in a statement that such behaviour would be "firmly and resolutely suppressed, up to and including the expulsion as 'persona non grata' of United States Embassy staff involved in such actions.