Azerbaijan, Armenia hold talks on delimitation of state borders

The state commissions of Azerbaijan and Armenia met on Thursday for the seventh time on the delimitation of their mutual borders, as the neighboring countries continue talks on a peace treaty.

A statement by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said both parties exchanged views on delimitation issues, and commenced negotiations on a draft regulation on the joint activity between the State Commission on Delimitation of the State Border and the Commission on Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security.

The two sides decided to complete the agreement "as soon as possible," and resolved to determine the date and venue for the next meeting. The last session was held on Jan. 31.

Relations between Baku and Yerevan have remained tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Most of the territory was liberated by Azerbaijan during a war in the fall of 2020, which ended after a Russian-brokered peace agreement that also opened the door to normalization.

Azerbaijan established full sovereignty in Karabakh after an "anti-terrorism operation" in September 2023, after which separatist forces in the region surrendered.









