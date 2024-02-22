US welcomes progress in peace talks between Azerbaijan, Armenia

The US on Wednesday welcomed the progress made in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, saying it believes that an agreement is within reach.

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller expressed Washington's stance on the peace negotiations between the two countries during a daily press briefing.

"The United States will continue offering its support for reaching a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia," Miller said, emphasizing that such an agreement is "attainable."

He noted that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia during last week's Munich Security Conference and reiterated US support for the process, stating that both countries are making efforts to resolve some outstanding issues.

"Secretary Blinken believes that peace is within reach, and he discussed that directly with the leaders of both of those countries and encouraged them to work together to bridge what ultimately are just a few remaining issues," said Miller.

- NORMALIZATION PROCESS BETWEEN AZERBAIJAN, ARMENIA

Determined to continue its success achieved in the Second Karabakh War at the diplomatic table, Azerbaijan continued its efforts to establish peace with Armenia in 2023. The process was conducted with mediation from Russia, the US and the European Union.

Despite positive messages regarding a peace agreement based on the progress made in negotiations throughout the year, no signatures were affixed to a permanent peace agreement in 2023.







