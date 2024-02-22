Turkish foreign minister holds talks on sidelines of G-20 meeting in Brazil

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held closed-door discussions Wednesday with his German and Bolivian counterparts on the sidelines of the G-20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Fidan and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Germany, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan informed Baerbock of Türkiye's views on concrete steps that can be taken to end "the brutality" in the Gaza Strip.

In a separate meeting, Fidan and his Bolivian counterpart Celinda Sosa Lunda agreed on further strengthening the relations between their countries, especially in the fields of defense industry, health and culture. They also discussed steps to increase bilateral trade.

Fidan and Lunda also discussed regional and global developments, including the tragedy in Gaza, according to the sources.

Additionally, efforts to establish a Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Center in the capital La Paz were evaluated.









