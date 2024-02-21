Somali Cabinet approves defense pact with Türkiye

Somalia's Cabinet on Thursday approved a defense and economic pact with Türkiye after a meeting in the country's capital Mogadishu.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, who presided over the meeting, hailed the pact as "historic," saying that it shows that Somalia is not a nation without brothers.

"A momentous occasion, the cabinet has endorsed a defense collaboration pact between Somalia and the esteemed Republic of Türkiye, a NATO member and close ally," Somali Information Minister Daud Aweis said on X after the vote.

The agreement is a 10-year pact that will "significantly" bolster the Somalia government's endeavors to safeguard its sovereignty, according to Aweis.

Barre also thanked the government of Türkiye and its people for their steady support for the government and people of the Horn of Africa nation.

Somali Defense Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur and Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler signed the agreement earlier this month.

"Somalia is an important partner of Türkiye in Africa," Guler said at the signing ceremony. "In our discussions, which took place in a very warm atmosphere and further strengthened our relations, we reiterated the importance we attach to Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The pact is seen as Türkiye's critical contribution to enhancing peace and security in Somalia and the Horn of Africa region.

Turkey, a close ally of Somalia, has invested in its education, infrastructure, and health, and given it extensive humanitarian aid.

Turkey has its largest embassy in Africa in Mogadishu and also built its largest overseas military facility there to train the Somali national army.

News of the pact comes as tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia continue to escalate after Addis Ababa signed a Red Sea access deal with Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland, a deal that Mogadishu has called "illegitimate."













