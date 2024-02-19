Aliyev: Türkiye is guarantor of peace, stability and cooperation

Aliyev underscored Türkiye's importance as a formidable force in the international community and emphasized the need for a resilient partnership between our two nations, which serve as key players in Eurasia. He conveyed his appreciation for Türkiye's steadfast backing and recognized its role as a prominent global influencer and mediator. Aliyev further acknowledged that Türkiye played a crucial role in successfully resolving the longstanding issue in Karabakh with its assistance.



Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who made his first foreign visit to Türkiye after his election victory in Azerbaijan, spoke at a joint press conference with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.



Highlights from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's speech are as follows:



Azerbaijan is not alone, Türkiye stands with Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani people will never forget Türkiye's fraternal support. Türkiye is influential on a global scale today. It is the guarantor of peace. We have solved the historical issue in Karabakh.



The unity between Türkiye and Azerbaijan is important not only for the region but also for Eurasia. The unity of the Turkic world, the coexistence of people with common cultures, will strengthen the power of each member of the Turkic Council.



The President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will also be invited to the summit to be held in Shusha upon my invitation. This will give momentum to the unity of the Turkic peoples.



