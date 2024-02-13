Palestine slams Argentina’s plan to move embassy to Jerusalem

Palestine condemned on Tuesday plans by Argentinian President Javier Milei to move his country's embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"Argentina's decision contradicts the principles of international law and resolutions of the UN Security Council, especially Resolution 478, which calls for the withdrawal of diplomatic missions from Jerusalem," the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry termed the planned embassy relocation as "an assault on the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state, recognized by Argentina and most countries around the world."

"The state of Palestine reaffirms its rejection of any action that disregards the legal status of the occupied city of Jerusalem," it stressed.

Last week, Milei said upon his arrival in Israel that his administration plans to relocate the Argentinian Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the decades-long Middle East conflict, with Palestinians insisting that East Jerusalem-illegally occupied by Israel since 1967-should serve as the capital of a Palestinian state.

Very few countries have moved their embassies from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, including the U.S., Kosovo, Guatemala, Honduras, and Papua New Guinea.



















