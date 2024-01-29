Israel expects more from Qatar on hostages, says 'entire world' watching

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Qatar on Monday as having "enormous leverage" over Hamas and said Doha's role in mediating so-far fruitless talks for the release of remaining Gaza hostages was being scrutinised internationally.

"I think we should demand from Qatar, that hosts Hamas - they host Hamas leaders, they fund Hamas ... to achieve the release of the remainder of our hostages," he told Britain's TalkTV. "I think that the entire world is looking at Qatar."

Asked what the United States or other world powers might do on the issue, Netanyahu said: "That's something I'll speak to them directly about ... I don't think they (Qatar) are an intermediary that is passive."





