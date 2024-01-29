 Contact Us
News Diplomacy Israel expects more from Qatar on hostages, says 'entire world' watching

Israel expects more from Qatar on hostages, says 'entire world' watching

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Monday that Qatar, which hosts and funds Hamas, has "enormous leverage" over the group. He highlighted Qatar's role in mediating talks for the release of remaining Gaza hostages and suggested international scrutiny of Qatar's involvement.

Reuters DIPLOMACY
Published January 29,2024
Subscribe
ISRAEL EXPECTS MORE FROM QATAR ON HOSTAGES, SAYS ENTIRE WORLD WATCHING

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Qatar on Monday as having "enormous leverage" over Hamas and said Doha's role in mediating so-far fruitless talks for the release of remaining Gaza hostages was being scrutinised internationally.

"I think we should demand from Qatar, that hosts Hamas - they host Hamas leaders, they fund Hamas ... to achieve the release of the remainder of our hostages," he told Britain's TalkTV. "I think that the entire world is looking at Qatar."

Asked what the United States or other world powers might do on the issue, Netanyahu said: "That's something I'll speak to them directly about ... I don't think they (Qatar) are an intermediary that is passive."