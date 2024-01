Turkish FM Fidan to embark on 4-day official visit to Albania, Bulgaria, Romania

The Turkish foreign minister will begin his four-day official tour of Albania, Bulgaria, and Romania on Sunday, diplomatic sources said.

Hakan Fidan will meet with his counterparts to discuss "bilateral relations as well as current regional and global developments," the sources added.

During his visit, the foreign minister will also meet with Turkish businesspeople and representatives of Turkish communities in these countries.