German foreign minister Baerbock holds Middle East talks in Jordan

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met on Saturday with her Jordanian counterpart Ayman al-Safadi for talks on the Gaza war and the wider situation in the Middle East.

The consultations in Jordan's capital Amman were expected to focus on the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and the prospects after the fighting ends.

Baerbock stopped in Jordan on her way back from a three-day trip to East Africa. No details and possible outcomes were initially disclosed during the meeting of the ministers, who are regarded as having a good working relationship.

The German minister favours a two-state solution, according to which an independent, democratic Palestinian state should exist peacefully alongside Israel.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently reiterated his strict opposition to such a solution after the end of the Gaza war.