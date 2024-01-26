China says it made 'active efforts' to ease tensions in Red Sea

China on Friday said it has made active efforts to ease tension in the Red Sea following reports of Beijing asking Iran to help stop Yemeni Houthis' attacks on ships.

Beijing is deeply concerned over the recent sharp rise in tensions in the Red Sea, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.

"China has made active efforts to ease tensions in the Red Sea from the beginning, and China is willing to work with all parties to cool down the situation and maintain security and stability in the Red Sea region," state-run Global Times quoted Wang as saying in response to media reports that Beijing asked Iran to stop Houthi attacks on civilian ships in the Red Sea.

Wang added that Red Sea waters are an important international trade channel for goods and energy.

"We urge relevant parties to avoid adding fuel to the tensions and jointly safeguard the safety of navigation in accordance with the law," he said.

Tensions have escalated in the Red Sea due to months of Houthi attacks on Israeli-bound ships.

The Houthis say the attacks aim to pressure Israel to halt its onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 26,000 people and led to a humanitarian catastrophe. That prompted the US and Britain to launch retaliatory airstrikes against Houthi targets inside Yemen.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.





