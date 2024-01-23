MIT chief Ibrahim Kalın hold high-level talks with Iraqi leaders

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Chief Ibrahim Kalın, during his visit to Iraq, held meetings with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Es-Sudani, as well as representatives of Shia and Sunni groups, and Turkmens.



The discussions covered topics such as counterterrorism efforts, the threat posed by the PKK terrorist organization, potential joint actions against the PKK, security cooperation, continued collaboration in the fight against Daesh [ISIS], the development pathway project as an area for security and economic cooperation, and the Gaza war and its implications for Iraq and the regional countries.





