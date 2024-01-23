 Contact Us
News Diplomacy MIT chief Ibrahim Kalın hold high-level talks with Iraqi leaders

MIT chief Ibrahim Kalın hold high-level talks with Iraqi leaders

During his visit to Iraq, the Chief of the National Intelligence Organization (MİT), Ibrahim Kalın, met with various influential figures such as Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Es-Sudani. He also held discussions with representatives from both Shia and Sunni groups, as well as Turkmen communities.

A News DIPLOMACY
Published January 23,2024
Subscribe
MIT CHIEF IBRAHIM KALIN HOLD HIGH-LEVEL TALKS WITH IRAQI LEADERS

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Chief Ibrahim Kalın, during his visit to Iraq, held meetings with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Es-Sudani, as well as representatives of Shia and Sunni groups, and Turkmens.

MIT Chief Ibrahim Kalın, during his visit to Iraq, met with Iraqi President Rashid and Prime Minister Sudani.

The discussions covered topics such as counterterrorism efforts, the threat posed by the PKK terrorist organization, potential joint actions against the PKK, security cooperation, continued collaboration in the fight against Daesh [ISIS], the development pathway project as an area for security and economic cooperation, and the Gaza war and its implications for Iraq and the regional countries.