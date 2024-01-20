UNGA head turns calls for cease-fire in conflict-hit Gaza Strip

President of UN General Assembly Dennis Francis renewed his call for a cease-fire in Gaza, where Israeli bombardment since the Oct. 7 Hamas offensive has killed more than 24,000 people, left the territory in ruins, and caused a humanitarian catastrophe.

Addressing the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, he acknowledged that inability to resolve global issues has rendered the relevancy of UN questionable.

"I must tell you that I am deeply concerned and indeed dismayed about the ongoing calamity in the Gaza Strip; and so, I call upon this movement to exert its influence in bringing a halt to the carnage that we are all haplessly witnessing. That situation behoves that we ask: how much is enough? I renew the demand for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire and for the release of all hostages," he said.

"I am convinced that a negotiated political solution is the sole path through which both Israelis and Palestinians will see realized their fundamental right to a life of peace, based on a two-state solution. As president of the General Assembly, I will support and encourage any and all initiatives to that end," he emphasized.

African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat said "Africa condemns this unacceptable, immoral, illegal war on Gaza and demands an immediate end to the unjust war against the Palestinian people."

He demanded for immediate implementation of the two-state solution, and urged all NAM states to "demand a stand for international justice and international law for all people fighting for freedom and dignity."

Fifty-eight foreign ministers from different NAM member states unanimously condemned the attacks on Gaza, and applauded South Africa's genocide case against Israel in the International Court of Justice.

Addressing the summit, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa criticized the UN's inadequacy, particularly the Security Council, where the US has vetoed several resolutions critical of Israel. "We should establish a system of global governance that is fair and equitable, and has the capacity to respond to the needs of all persons in situations of threat and harm," he said.

The week-long NAM summit, which started on Monday and will conclude on Sunday, is the largest grouping of states worldwide after the UN, with 120 member states, 18 observer nations, and 10 organizations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected calls to stop its bombardment of the blockaded enclave, and take steps toward the establishment of a Palestinian state after the war.