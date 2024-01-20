Türkiye will never stop exposing Israeli lies, bringing truth to world’s agenda: Communications director

Türkiye will never stop exposing Israel's lies and bringing the truth to the world's agenda, the Turkish communications director said Friday.

Fahrettin Altun attended the TRT World Citizen Awards and praised the project that he said "is a kindness movement that believes that every human being is an honorable being and based on the ability of every individual to create change."

He said today the representatives of the colonial mentality revere all kinds of cruelty to those who are not like them and those they see as others.

"The atrocities of Israel, one of the representatives of the colonial mentality, in Palestine today are one of the most concrete examples of this," he said.

Altun stressed that Israeli authorities first began their brutal attacks by dehumanizing the Palestinians.

"In the 21st century, two months ago, the whole world heard an Israeli minister say, 'Palestinians are animals in human form,'" he said. "These statements clearly show us the human perspective of this colonialist mentality and the mood it is in."

"Unfortunately, elite groups that take advantage of the current injustices of the world system and consider themselves privileged and continue to undermine humanity's efforts for positive change, making evil invisible," he said.

Altun noted that the international system that is deteriorating in the face of persecution in Gaza shows why change has become a necessity. "The fact that many Western international broadcasters are taking a pro-Israel, biased and anti-truth attitude stands before us as another justification for change," he said

"During the more than 100 days of attacks, Israel has been conducting black propaganda activities and systematic disinformation attacks through both international media organizations and social media companies," said Altun.

"Of course, as Türkiye, we have, as always, put forward a clear and unequivocal response to these attacks, and we continue to do so," he said. "As a requirement of our humanitarian and conscientious responsibility, we have not remained indifferent to these attacks, we have stood by the oppressed Palestinian people and we will continue to stand."

- 'EMERGENCE OF A WAVE OF POSITIVE CHANGE ALL OVER THE WORLD'

Underlining that journalists working in the region exhibited the greatest humanitarian resistance in the face of Israeli atrocities, Altun said: "They did not just do journalism, they made a glorious struggle for truth, and 119 Palestinian journalists were martyred for this purpose."

"The extraordinary and courageous efforts of journalists working in Gaza have led to the emergence of a wave of positive change all over the world," he said. "In fact, this is exactly the reason why Israel deliberately targets journalists, this is the truthfully based stance of journalists."

"The whole world knows that Israel willingly targets even journalists who pursue the truth, and deliberately murders their families," he said. "We are not only talking about the murder of journalists in Palestine, we are also talking about their deliberate targeting."

"Because Israel is indiscriminately targeting innocents in the Gaza Strip, and besides that, it is also trying to slaughter and strangle the truth."

He further expressed that Tel Aviv has been trying to spread its black propaganda, which it has been building on lies, through state officials, academics and the media personally.

"We will never stop exposing Israel's lies and bringing the truth to the world's agenda," he said.

"While doing this, we will make intensive efforts in the field of politics, diplomacy, humanitarian aid, communication and media to put an end to the tragedy here with all our relevant institutions and organizations, believing that being right alone is not enough, it is necessary to be better," he underlined.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas which Tel Aviv said killed 1,200 people.

At least 24,762 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 62,108 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.







