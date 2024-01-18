Qatar urges Iran, Pakistan 'to exercise utmost self-restraint' after strikes on suspected militants

Qatar urged Iran and Pakistan on Thursday to "exercise the utmost levels of self-restraint" after the two neighbors launched airstrikes against "terrorists" in each other's territory.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry voiced great concern over the situation between Iran and Pakistan and urged both countries "to exercise the utmost levels of self-restraint, give priority to the voice of wisdom, avoid escalation, and resolve differences through dialogue and diplomatic means."

It reiterated support for all regional and international efforts "aimed at defusing tensions and conflicts in the region through constructive dialogues."

Islamabad on Thursday said it launched precision strikes against separatist terrorists in Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan province, two days after Tehran struck what it described as bases for the militant group Jaish al-Adl in the border town of Panjgur in Pakistan's Balochistan province.







