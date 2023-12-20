Turkish VP Yilmaz meets Azerbaijani leader Aliyev in Baku to discuss bilateral cooperation

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz on Wednesday met Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in Azerbaijani capital Baku.



Yilmaz and Aliyev evaluated the existing bilateral cooperation and new opportunities, and discussed regional, global developments, the Turkish vice president said on X.



"Türkiye-Azerbaijan collaboration, which forms the driving force of the Turkic world, will be further advanced with a comprehensive strategy based on the common interests of our two countries," Yilmaz said.



"We will continue to strengthen the Türkiye-Azerbaijan relationship that rises with the motto "one nation, two states" in the Century of Türkiye," he added.



Yilmaz also expressed his gratitude to Aliyev for their "warm and sincere hospitality" and extended his affection to the Azerbaijani people.



He addressed a business forum on Tuesday, and is expected to meet the Azerbaijani premier, and parliament speaker later in the day as part of his visit to the Eurasian country.