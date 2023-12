Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met his Hungarian counterpart Katalin Novak in Hungary's capital Budapest on Monday, the Turkish Presidency said.

The meeting between the two leaders took place behind closed doors at Sandor Palace.

Erdoğan's visit to Hungary came at the invitation of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Erdoğan and Orban will co-chair the sixth meeting of the Türkiye-Hungary High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.