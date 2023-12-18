During his trip to Budapest, Erdoğan gifts Hungarian PM Viktor Orban with a Togg

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (R) drives a car with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan prior to their joint press conference in Budapest, Hungary, on December 18, 2023. (AFP Photo)

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan presented a Togg to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during his official visit to Budapest, Hungary. In return, Prime Minister Orban gifted President Erdoğan a horse.

President Erdoğan, who visited Budapest for official talks, met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. After his meeting with his Hungarian counterpart Katalin Novak at the Sandor Palace, Erdoğan proceeded to the Carmelite Monastery. There, he presented Prime Minister Orban with a Togg, produced with local and national capabilities, in the Oltu black color.

Erdoğan informed Prime Minister Orban about the car, specially prepared for the 100th anniversary of the relations between the two countries, with the "HU TR-100" license plate.

In return, Prime Minister Orban gifted President Erdoğan a Hungarian horse. Following the closed-door bilateral meeting, Erdoğan and Orban presided over inter-delegation talks.



















