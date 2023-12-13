UN General Assembly overwhelmingly demands Gaza ceasefire

The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a non-binding resolution Tuesday demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza -- a call the paralyzed Security Council has so far failed to make, piling pressure on Israel and Washington.

The body, which includes all 193 UN member nations, voted 153 in favor of the resolution, exceeding the 140 or so countries that have routinely backed resolutions condemning Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Ten countries, including the United States and Israel, voted against, while 23 abstained.





