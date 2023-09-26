Erdoğan: We will make every effort to open Zangezur Corridor | Karabakh operation creates a unique opportunity for establishing lasting peace and stability

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed journalists' inquiries and shared his thoughts on various topics during his return flight from a one-day visit to Azerbaijan.



In his statements, President Erdoğan highlighted the following points:

"Following our visit to Baku in June, today we were in Nakhchivan, a crucial gateway to the Turkish world. Together with my Azerbaijani counterpart, President Ilham Aliyev, we inaugurated the Iğdır-Nakhchivan Natural Gas Pipeline, laying the foundation for a 80,150-meter pipeline with a daily capacity of 2 million cubic meters. This project will fulfill the natural gas needs of our Nakhchivan brethren. Additionally, we inaugurated the Nakhchivan Repair Production Military Complex, underscoring the significance of local and national capabilities in the defense industry. I believe this complex will greatly enhance Azerbaijan's and Nakhchivan's defense capabilities.



Our visit to Nakhchivan resulted in the signing of three agreements in the fields of energy, transportation, and public housing. These agreements signify a deeper collaboration between our two nations. During our discussions with President Aliyev, we addressed a range of bilateral and regional issues, with a strong emphasis on the situation in Karabakh. We reiterated our unwavering support for Azerbaijan's just cause in Karabakh. I extend my congratulations to Azerbaijan for their historic success in the anti-terror operation, and I pray for our martyrs and the swift recovery of the wounded. The Azerbaijani army has shown unwavering commitment to fighting terrorists while maintaining a humanitarian approach towards civilians. This stark difference from events during the occupation of Karabakh 30 years ago is evident. The region now receives essential supplies and abundant food products. I also commend our Azerbaijani brethren for their humane and conscientious treatment of civilians after the operation.



As Türkiye, we have consistently stood by Azerbaijan in all phases of the process. I strongly reiterated our support in my recent address to the UN General Assembly. The operation in Karabakh strengthened Azerbaijan's sovereignty over the entire region and created a unique opportunity for establishing lasting peace and stability. We urge Armenia to display a genuine willingness to engage in this process instead of prolonging it. We firmly believe that respecting Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and international law is the key to resolving the conflict. Progress in the Azerbaijan-Armenia process would significantly contribute to regional normalization.



Our commitment to working with Azerbaijan to ensure stability, peace, and prosperity in the South Caucasus remains unwavering. I hope our visit will not only benefit our bilateral relations but also positively impact our entire region. I express my gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his warm reception.

"We may have the opportunity to expedite the F-16 procurement process"

One of our major concerns regarding F-16s has been the actions of US Senator Bob Menendez against our country. Consequently, our Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, will closely monitor this process. Recently, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Minister Fidan had discussions in the United States, which are still ongoing. However, it would be advantageous to convert this situation into an opportunity and engage in further talks. This could potentially expedite the F-16 procurement process. Nevertheless, it's important to note that the F-16 matter is not solely dependent on Senator Menendez. Minister Fidan will address all pertinent issues. We are now awaiting a clear response from the USA, and we hope for a prompt and positive outcome.



This situation underscores the importance of being self-reliant in terms of defense industry. We encountered a similar situation in the past with UAVs. Despite the need, we couldn't obtain them from our allies, so we took matters into our own hands. We developed our own UAVs, including SİHA, TİHA, Kızılelma, Hürkuş, and Atak. Now, while we need F-16s, we are simultaneously working on producing our next-generation fighter plane, Kaan.

"We will make every effort to open the Zangezur Corridor"

Establishing direct land and railway connections with Nakhchivan and other Azerbaijani regions will strengthen our relationship. This strong bond will allow us to cover much more ground in the future. Therefore, we are committed to opening the Zangezur Corridor as soon as possible. This corridor holds significant strategic importance for Türkiye and Azerbaijan, and its completion is imperative. Once operational, vehicles and trains leaving Baku will be able to reach Kars directly. This development will further fortify the brotherhood between Türkiye and Azerbaijan. It is promising to see positive signals from Iran on this matter.

"Armenia is now reckoning with the Khojaly massacre"

We share the profound pain of the Khojaly Massacre, which remains etched in our collective memory. Armenia is now facing the consequences of this atrocity. One million Azerbaijanis were forced to leave Khojaly and other cities. They sought refuge in Azerbaijan. A decade later, Azerbaijan sought justice for this massacre in a unique and peaceful manner, securing the return of its lands. For years, the Minsk Trio, comprising the United States, Russia, and France, did not acknowledge Azerbaijan's rights. In the end, Azerbaijan resolved this matter independently, restoring Khojaly to its rightful owners. Today, Khojaly is home to its original inhabitants. We pray for the souls of the martyrs. The Azerbaijani military entered Khojaly with the aim of bringing peace and tranquility, not chaos, bloodshed, or death. Their approach sharply contrasts with the actions of Armenian groups that invaded years ago. Azerbaijan is now focused on ensuring lasting peace and stability in both Khojaly and Karabakh under Azerbaijani sovereignty. Armenia's role is to support and preserve this peace.

"The recognition of TRNC is the most viable solution"

A meeting of the Organization of Turkish States is scheduled in the near future, and Azerbaijan has expressed a desire to invite TRNC President Ersin Tatar as an observer member. A meeting in Kazakhstan on November 3 may present an opportunity for TRNC's recognition at this event. Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has shown strong determination in this regard, advocating for the TRNC flag to be raised at the meeting. We remain committed to standing hand in hand, shoulder to shoulder, on this issue. Recognizing the TRNC is the best solution for countries seeking permanent peace and stability on the island of Cyprus. The reality on the island is clear, and TRNC represents a concrete and undeniable presence. It is time to address the longstanding issue and correct past mistakes. Recognizing TRNC would compensate for the errors made by various parties, including the European Union. Cyprus deserves to be remembered for peace and tranquility, not tension.

"The Development Path will illuminate our region and eliminate dark forces"

The Development Path Project encompasses the Persian Gulf countries, Iraq, and Türkiye. The President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed Bin Zayed, has displayed strong commitment to this initiative. In our recent meeting, he proposed completing the project's preparations within 60 days. The Development Path Project involves various stakeholders, including the United States, Japan, India, and China. This project enables

transportation from Türkiye to Europe via Iraq, making Türkiye's role crucial. Our Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure will collaborate with counterparts to swiftly advance this project. It's essential to address disagreements constructively rather than provoke them, as the Development Path Project has the potential to bring light to our region and eradicate existing dark forces. Türkiye occupies a central position in this project, and we hope for a favorable outcome.

"The most logical route is to transport resources to Europe through Türkiye"

Our Ministry of Foreign Affairs is diligently working on scheduling a visit. We anticipate Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's visit to Türkiye, originally postponed due to illness, to take place around October or November. We are coordinating closely to ensure the timing is optimal. Türkiye and Israel have a history of collaboration in various areas, with potential for new forms of cooperation. The changing global landscape, particularly following the Russia-Ukraine conflict, has led Europe to seek sustainable energy sources. Israel is keen to transport its resources to Europe, and the most logical route is through Türkiye. We have already begun discussions and technical studies on potential cooperation in drilling activities. Further details, including routes, schedules, and drilling areas, will be clarified through meetings in both Türkiye and Israel.

"In all our UN meetings, the world asks, 'What is Türkiye's stance?'"

The situation in African countries, particularly G20 nations, holds significant importance for us. African countries closely follow Türkiye's stance. During our meetings with African nations at the UN General Assembly, we repeatedly heard them inquire about Türkiye's position. For instance, President Putin's vision for the Grain Corridor primarily targets African countries. We have engaged in phone diplomacy to collaborate with African nations in this regard, as it offers a more efficient approach. Currently, 44% of the grain passing through the corridor goes to European countries. We aim to diversify destinations, with the possibility of involving Türkiye, Qatar, and Russia, ultimately reaching six African nations. The world is evolving, and adaptability to these changes is crucial. Our dynamic approach aims to unite the Islamic world and address discord within the brotherhood.

"The return of the Organization of the Islamic Conference to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation was a significant step"

Adaptation to the evolving global landscape is essential for the Islamic world to remain influential and effective. The transformation of the Organization of Islamic Conference into the Organization of Islamic Cooperation marked a significant step in this direction. We need to take further steps and assert ourselves on major global issues. Challenges such as terrorism, immigration, climate crises, anti-Islamism, and racism require a united Islamic stance. Failure to address these issues collectively diminishes our effectiveness. We must unite and stand together, particularly in the face of attacks on our faith and values.

"If Armenia doesn't facilitate, the corridor will pass through Iran"

Our aspiration is to establish peaceful corridors in these regions. A corridor dominated by conflict is unimaginable. To consider Zangezur and Lachin as peace corridors, we must resolve the situation without strife or discord, especially since they involve rail systems. A train departing from Türkiye will pass through Nakhchivan, Armenia, and reach Azerbaijan. As for Armenia, if it doesn't facilitate this passage, the corridor will pass through Iran, which is currently open to the idea. Iran's positive outlook provides an opportunity for transportation from Iran to Azerbaijan. Our visit reaffirms the strong bond between Türkiye and Azerbaijan and the spirit of two states and one nation. As we have declared at the United Nations and in Shusha, we emphasize this with both words and actions.



We are two distinct states but one nation with shared destinies and ideals. We are determined to strengthen our brotherhood through new initiatives, expanding our potential in various areas, including energy, defense industry, trade, and regional cooperation. Expanding TANAP's capacity to transport more natural gas from the Caspian Sea to Türkiye and Europe is one such step. These collaborative projects will benefit both nations and enhance Europe's energy security. We will continue to present projects that align with common interests and adopt a holistic approach, taking similar measures in the transportation and tourism sectors.

"Our efforts to protect our citizens from inflation will persist"

Our government is diligently addressing the issue of inflation. The Medium-Term Program we introduced aims to curb inflation and maintain single-digit levels permanently. Our economic management is implementing monetary and credit tightening measures to ensure price stability, directing resources toward productive areas to stimulate high, sustainable, and balanced growth. Fiscal policies support these objectives, and we will further the fight against inflation by promoting production and investment. Our measures and initiatives will continue to protect our citizens from the impact of inflation.

"We will adhere to the schedule set by our parliament"

Our parliament has its own structure and processes, similar to the US Congress. As part of the People's Alliance, we will hold internal discussions and submit our application to parliament. We will closely follow the schedule determined by our parliament in collaboration with Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, who has engaged in discussions with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken regarding this matter. We expect the US to uphold its commitments, and our parliament will act accordingly. The decision regarding Sweden's NATO membership will ultimately rest with the Turkish Grand National Assembly.

"The decision to recognize Sweden's NATO membership will be made by the Turkish Grand National Assembly"

Several countries, including Sweden, Canada, and the United States, have made their arms sales to Türkiye contingent on our cooperation. We firmly maintain our parliamentary processes and will not overshadow the role of our parliament. As the People's Alliance, we continue to work together on this issue. The decision regarding Sweden's NATO membership will be made by the Turkish Grand National Assembly. Our parliament closely monitors all developments related to this matter and will determine when and how to proceed with this decision."





