Aliyev: Azeris and Turks want peace and stability in region, not war

"Azerbaijan and Türkiye 'desirein the region, not conflict,' Azerbaijani Presidentstressed in his comments during a joint press conference with his Turkish counterparton Monday.

Aliyev praised Turkish President Erdogan's 'fair and international law-based' statement at the UN General Assembly, where he defended Baku's interests.

has raisedrelations to a new level. Theare at the highest level," Azerbaijani leader Aliyev said in a statement.