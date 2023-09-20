President Erdoğan meets Greek prime minister in New York

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in New York on Wednesday at the Turkish House.

Erdoğan , who is in New York to attend the 78th UN General Assembly, held the closed-door meeting with Mitsotakis as part of his bilateral engagements on the margins of the General Assembly.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met his Greek counterpart, George Gerapetritis, on Tuesday to discuss the meeting between the Turkish and Greek leaders.

Türkiye and Greece, two neighboring countries, have had a history of strained relations for decades, with persistent issues despite improvements observed in 2021.

Türkiye, a NATO member for more than 70 years, has expressed its objections to Greece's actions in the region in recent years, including the arming of islands near Turkish shores, which are demilitarized under treaty obligations. Ankara has argued that such actions undermine its sincere efforts to promote peace.





