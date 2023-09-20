FM Fidan meets Swiss and Egyptian counterparts in New York

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday held meetings with his Swiss and Egyptian counterparts on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly session.

Fidan and Switzerland's Ignazio Cassis met at the Turkevi Center, or Turkish House, in New York City.

The two discussed bilateral relations, regional issues, cooperation in international organizations, and the latest developments in Ukraine, according to a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Separately, Fidan met Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry.

Fidan earlier held sessions with his counterparts from Azerbaijan, Greece, the Netherlands and Germany.