Armenian premier hopes military tensions with Azerbaijan in Karabakh to be resolved

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday expressed hope that military tensions with Azerbaijan in Karabakh would be resolved, saying, "We are taking note of the events and will continue to monitor the developments. If we have anything to say on this matter, we will definitely share it."

The Armenian premier, in a speech to the nation broadcast live on television, spoke about the anti-terrorism activities of the Azerbaijani army in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, which resulted in the disarmament of Armenian armed forces in the region and groups.

According to the information at this time, more than 90 combat positions belonging to the Armenian armed forces and many strategically important hills have been taken under control by their armed forces, Azerbaijan Defense Ministry spokesman Anar Eyvazov said at a news conference in Baku on Wednesday afternoon.

"However, it is not completely over," Pashinyan said in his speech, adding "We hope that the military escalation will not continue."

Concerning the 2020 peace agreement, the Armenian prime minister said that they have seen the agreement reached between Azerbaijan and the Russian Peacekeeping Force, as well as representatives of the Armenian population in Karabakh.

However, he claimed in his address to the nation that Armenia was not involved in the drafting of the agreement.

- Azerbaijan's anti-terrorism activities

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation during 44 days of clashes. The war ended with a Russia-brokered cease-fire.

Tensions between the two nations, however, continue despite ongoing talks aiming for a long-term peace agreement.

However, armed groups in the region have engaged in a series of provocations in recent days, including approaching Azerbaijani army positions, fortifying their own positions, digging trenches, and sabotage attempts, as well as armed attacks.

Despite Azerbaijan's demand for the dissolution of the so-called regime in the region, the holding of a so-called "presidential election" on Sept. 9 in the territories controlled by Armenian forces further escalated tensions.

Earlier on Tuesday, two people were killed when a truck belonging to an Azerbaijani government institution hit a mine on the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway in the Jabrayil region. Four police officers who responded to the scene were also killed when another mine struck their vehicle.

In response to these incidents, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry immediately launched anti-terrorism measures to restore constitutional order in Karabakh.

Earlier in the day, Armenian armed groups agreed to lay down their arms in response to Azerbaijan's demands.

