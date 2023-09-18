China, Russia to hold strategic security consultation

 Contact Us
The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that Beijing and Moscow are set to conduct a four-day strategic security consultation starting on Monday in Russia. The Chinese delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Wang Yi, while the Russian side will be represented by Nikolai Patrushev, who serves as the secretary of the Russian Security Council.

Published September 18,2023
The consultation will conclude on Thursday.

Wang's trip to Russia came a day after he had a two-day meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Malta where the two sides also discussed the Russia- Ukraine war.