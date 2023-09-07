Greek Cyprus should never have been allowed to join EU: Ex-British top diplomat

Türkiye's recent diplomatic achievements have garnered significant attention on the global stage. Politico, a reputable journal, recently published a noteworthy analysis highlighting Türkiye's growing influence, particularly in mediating the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and fostering regional partnerships, including its evolving relations with Greece.



In an article penned by former British Foreign Minister Jack Straw, a candid assessment of the European Union's inconsistent policies was presented.



Over the years, Türkiye has solidified its regional collaborations and articulated a clear international diplomatic stance, establishing itself as a prominent global player. Its role as a mediator in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict gained further recognition following a crucial meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Türkiye is now widely acknowledged as a reliable practitioner of diplomacy.



Türkiye's proactive steps in global diplomacy have also brought it into the limelight through its dialogue initiatives. Following Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's meeting with Greek counterpart Yorgos Yerapetritis, he declared, "We have entered a new and positive era with Greece."



Subsequently, in a meeting with EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, Fidan emphasized, "We urge the EU to demonstrate the necessary determination to advance our relations and act with greater resolve."



Türkiye's resolute rhetoric continues to make an impact, and efforts are underway to resolve long-standing issues such as the Cyprus problem, particularly in its relationship with Greece. The positive developments in Ankara-Athens relations were expected to have a spill-over effect on Cyprus, as demonstrated by a thought-provoking analysis published in the U.S. magazine Politico, reflecting the outcomes of the new dialogue between Türkiye and the EU.

A striking revelation regarding Greek Cyprus emerged from former British Foreign Minister Jack Straw. In his article titled "We Should Never Have Allowed Cyprus to Join the EU," Straw criticized the EU's inconsistent policies one after another.



The analysis extensively covered the scandals involving the Greek Cypriot side. It highlighted an extraordinary scandal uncovered by investigative journalists last year, revealing a wide-ranging conspiracy to grant Cypriot (and consequently EU) passports to foreign individuals through the Cyprus Investment Programme. The analysis underscored the serious political turmoil within the Greek part and even mentioned the involvement of a former president of the Cyprus Parliament in these scandals.



The article pointed out that, due to rampant corruption within the Greek part, thousands of individuals with criminal records were granted citizenship in exchange for money. It also recalled the division of the island into two regions following the Peace Operation in 1974, during which neo-fascist colonels in Greece pursued a policy of integrating Cyprus with the mainland, thereby overturning the bicommunal constitution agreed upon in 1960 upon gaining independence from the United Kingdom. This period witnessed severe communal violence, with many Turkish Cypriots fearing for their lives.

Straw brought attention to the fact that in the 2004 Annan Plan referendum, Turkish Cypriots voted 'yes' while the Greek Cypriots voted overwhelmingly against it. He criticized the Greek Cypriot negotiators for what he saw as blatant hypocrisy during the process.

In hindsight, Straw admitted, "At this stage, we could and should have suspended Greek Cyprus' accession to the EU." He acknowledged that the policy they pursued was flawed and should have conveyed to both sides that EU membership was contingent on a united island.



Straw attributed the approval of Greek Cyprus' membership to the EU as "the EU's failure," asserting that the EU was essentially presiding over a protracted conflict. He emphasized that the "two-state solution based on sovereign equality," which Türkiye also supports, could offer a viable resolution. Straw concluded by urging the UK to take the lead in advocating for this solution and persuading other partners that it represents the best path to resolving the conflict on Cyprus.







