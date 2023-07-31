First step of a new era in Türkiye-Egypt relations, Minister of Trade visiting Türkiye

As the cold period between the two countries comes to an end, Egyptian Minister of Trade, Ahmed Samir Saleh, will be visiting our country on August 1-2.

This meeting holds great significance for both countries.

This visit will mark the first ministerial-level meeting in 10 years where the chilly winds between Türkiye and Egypt are about to subside.

In 2013, the relations between the two countries were disrupted, and the frosty atmosphere began to thaw after 10 years.

Positive steps were formalized when President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan appointed an ambassador to Egypt after many years.

The expected Ankara visit of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was postponed to a later date.

FIRST VISIT AFTER 10 YEARS

This visit will mark the first meeting between trade ministers in 10 years.

The Minister will visit Türkiye on August 1-2, 2023, upon the invitation of Trade Minister Ömer Bolat.

The Egyptian minister will be accompanied by leaders of the Egyptian Businessmen Association.

During the visit, bilateral and delegation-level meetings focusing on trade and economic matters will take place, and the ministers will also participate in a working lunch where business circles from both countries will come together.







