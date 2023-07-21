FORMER TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER RECEIVES HUNGARYS ORDER OF MERIT

Türkiye's former Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu received Hungary's Order of Merit medal Thursday in recognition of his work in strengthening bilateral relations.

The award was presented to Çavuşoğlu during a ceremony in the capital Budapest by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on behalf of President Katalin Novak.

Along with his contributions toward strengthening ties, Çavuşoğlu 's outstanding efforts for the peaceful resolution of regional conflicts were also mentioned for receiving the award.

Çavuşoğlu , who is now a member of Türkiye's Grand National Assembly and the head of the Turkish delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, also held talks with Szijjarto ahead of the ceremony.

The two reiterated the friendly ties between Türkiye and Hungary, while Çavuşoğlu also thanked Novak and Szijjarto.

Previously, Çavuşoğlu received Japan's Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun in 2019, Azerbaijan's Order of Friendship in 2020, Guinea Bissau's National Order of Merit in 2020, the Order of Merit of Ukraine in 2013 and 2020 and the Crescent of Pakistan in 2021.















