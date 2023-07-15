Turkish FM Fidan meets with Malaysian counterpart Kadir in Penang to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with his Malaysian counterpart Zambry Abdul Kadir in Penang, Malaysia, to discuss a range of issues.
The two ministers met at the airport, where Zambry welcomed Fidan to Malaysia. They then held a series of talks, covering topics such as bilateral relations, and regional issues.
The meeting was seen as an opportunity to strengthen ties between Türkiye and Malaysia. The two countries have a long history of cooperation, and they are both members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.