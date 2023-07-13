Erdoğan: Total cost of Maraş-centered earthquakes to Turkish economy is calculated as 104 billion dollars

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent a video message to the Turkish-German Conference on the Role of the European Private Sector in Reinforcing the Business World in Earthquake-Affected Regions. The conference was organized by the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye and the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In his video message, President Erdoğan thanked the countries and institutions that rushed to help in the earthquake and said, "The total cost of the earthquake to our country's economy is calculated as 104 billion dollars. I hope we will all get through this heavy burden with the support of you, our friends. I welcome this conference organized by the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye and the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry."

President Erdoğan also thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for his video message of support and said that he was pleased to see that companies from many European countries were participating in the conference.

"I would like to thank my dear friend, Mr. Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who supported the conference by sending a video message. In addition to Türkiye and Germany, the presence of companies from many European countries participating in the conference also pleased us. Thank you to everyone who participated and contributed."

President Erdoğan concluded his message by saying that he hoped the conference would be fruitful and that he looked forward to working with all of the participants to rebuild the earthquake-affected regions.









