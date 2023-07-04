TURKISH FM FIDAN: SWEDENS FAILURE TO PREVENT PROVOCATIONS RAISES CONCERNS

Following his meeting with Jordanian Foreign Minister Eymen es-Safedi in the capital Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan addressed the joint press conference, highlighting the exchange of views on regional and international developments.



The top diplomat emphasized that extensive discussions were held during both bilateral and inter-delegation meetings regarding regional dynamics.

Minister Fidan strongly condemned the reprehensible attack on Türkiye and the subsequent failure to address it despite their warnings, particularly noting that it took place on the first day of Eid-al-Adha when the holy book, the Qur'an, was being presented in Stockholm.



Fidan mentioned the urgent meeting of the Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and discussed the coordinated steps to be taken with Minister Safedi.

Regarding the Palestinian cause and the status of holy sites, particularly Masjid Aqsa, Minister Fidan emphasized that Türkiye and Jordan share a full consensus. He expressed their support for the role played by the Hashemite Dynasty in safeguarding the holy places in Jerusalem.



Minister Fidan voiced concern over recent developments in Palestine, condemning the attacks on innocent Palestinians and the actions of settlers. He reiterated Türkiye's position, urging Israeli authorities to exercise restraint and cease such actions, as highlighted in their Ministry's statement.

Making comments on the decision of Türkiye and Egypt to appoint mutual ambassadors, Fidan pointed the finger at the strong historical, geographical, cultural, strategic, and ideological ties between the two countries. He stressed in his remarks that these two important nations cannot afford to remain distant from each other.



Regarding the burning of the Qur'an in Sweden, Fidan strongly condemned the act and emphasized Türkiye's reaction and ongoing response to it. He highlighted the extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's Executive Committee, which resulted in serious decisions.



Fidan noted the global reactions from various circles and stressed the need for more organized, qualified, and effective responses to such incidents.



Turkish FM expressed deep concern over the fact that such actions were being carried out under the guise of public protection and police presence, particularly in Sweden. He raised questions about the adequacy of the Swedish security system in preventing such provocations, especially in light of discussions surrounding Sweden's NATO membership.



"This situation prompts strategic and security considerations, as it may pose challenges rather than contribute to NATO's strength. Türkiye has already expressed significant reactions based on its values and beliefs. However, from a strategic and security perspective, further discussions on the implications of Sweden's NATO membership are required to question whether it would bring burdens or benefits," FM Fidan said in a statement while concluding his speech.





