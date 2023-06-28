ERDOĞAN AND SCHOLZ HELD PHONE CALL, DISCUSSED SWEDENS NATO BID

Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in which developments in Russia and Sweden's NATO bid were discussed, the Turkish presidency's communications directorate said on Wednesday.

Erdogan said Sweden has taken steps in the right direction, referring to terrorism law. He also said that the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) supporters in Sweden continued to organise demonstrations and finance terrorist groups, which is "unacceptable" for Turkey.

It said they agreed to deepen cooperation on regional and global challenges.









