SOUTH AFRICA SAYS RUSSIA MUTINY WONT AFFECT AFRICAN PEACE EFFORTS IN UKRAINE

According to South Africa's foreign minister, Naledi Pandor, the attempted mutiny in Russia over the weekend would not impact African efforts to engage with authorities in Moscow and Kyiv regarding the war in Ukraine. Pandor emphasized that the events in Russia would not hinder ongoing diplomatic endeavors to address the conflict and foster dialogue between the involved parties.

Published June 27,2023
South Africa's foreign minister Naledi Pandor said on Tuesday that last weekend's attempted mutiny in Russia would not affect African efforts to engage authorities in Moscow and Kyiv about the war in Ukraine.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and other African leaders visited Russia and Ukraine as part of a peace mission this month.

Pandor told reporters after talks with her German counterpart Annalena Baerbock that the African peace mission to Kyiv and Moscow was a preliminary visit and that the leaders of both countries had agreed to further meetings in the next few weeks.

Baerbock said the aborted mutiny by Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on Saturday showed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was destroying his own country.