President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his congratulations on the occasion of Azerbaijan's June 15 National Liberation Day.

In a post shared on his social media account, President Erdoğan conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to Azerbaijan, describing them as a brotherly nation, dear friend, and long-standing ally.



He also extended Ankara's warm greetings to all Azerbaijani brothers and sisters, emphasizing the strong ties and solidarity between Türkiye and Azerbaijan.